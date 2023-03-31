The Federal Government’s 'Blueprint’ for an AI Bill of Rights

As artificial intelligence services like ChatGPT’s language model and the Lensa AI image generator move into the mainstream, many are questioning whether their outputs could involve bias.

Lensa AI received criticism for renderings considered biased on the basis of race and gender. ChatGPT has also been accused of responses perceived to be biased.

Facebook parent company Meta ended a public demo of its science-focused Galactica language model in November after only three days. The model was criticized for generating outputs that sounded plausible but were inaccurate and potentially biased.

The stakes are even higher for government organizations, which are deploying AI to drive decisions that affect the public. In these use cases, the concern is that baked-in bias could cause AI inputs to consider different groups of people unfairly.

In response to this concern, the Biden Administration issued the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights in October. The National Institute of Standards and Technology followed in January with the release of the AI Risk Management Framework. Both documents aim to protect individuals and society from AI-related risks. The principles these documents describe and the actions they recommend are necessary considerations.

Still, while understanding and reducing the negative impact of bias in AI solutions is important to achieving ethical AI, it’s only one part. There are additional steps agencies should take to ensure their use of AI is truly responsible and ethical.

