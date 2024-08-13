Aug 13 2024
Software

Improving the State of Federal AI

A recent influx of TMF cash is allowing the State Department to deploy generative AI and develop a government playbook for its responsible use.
Mickey McCarter
by

Mickey McCarter is managing editor of StateTech magazine.

Money is starting to flow to help agencies implement President Biden’s October 2023 executive order on artificial intelligence. In May, the U.S. General Services Administration’s Technology Modernization Fund Board awarded $18.2 million to help the State Department deploy generative AI that helps employees derive insights and make data-driven decisions quickly.

The department will develop generative AI communications, train personnel and modernize processes to integrate the new capabilities seamlessly. It will also prioritize responsible AI, developing user guidance and an interagency playbook to help government organizations leverage generative AI responsibly.

“This project will enable our diplomats to focus on essential analysis and strategic engagement, boosting our efficiency and strengthening America’s global diplomatic advantage,” says Matthew Graviss, State’s chief data and AI officer.

Click the banner below to learn more about continuous app modernization.

x-appmodernization-animated-2024-clickhere-desktop2 x-appmodernization-animated-2024-clickhere-mobile2

 

Expediting Federal AI Projects with Funding

The TMF Board award follows the State Department’s November 2023 release of its first enterprise AI strategy, “Empowering Diplomacy through Responsible AI.”

While the awards span other areas, particularly security, AI aligns closely with the TMF’s goal of “enhancing public services and operational efficiency.” In February, the board promised an expedited review of AI-related proposals requesting up to $6 million with timelines of up to 18 months.

AI applications are underway across the federal government, but the challenge is to make such use cases easy, according to Jeff Winterich with HPE Federal.

He advises agencies to be intentional about their models, opting for open-source offerings that provide the specific capabilities an agency wants. Similarly, agencies may not need to go all-out in deploying infrastructure to support large language models, some of which require limited computing power.

Within the parameters of responsible AI use, Winterich also encourages agencies to experiment. “People need to get comfortable experimenting with AI models before they’re going to be able to operationalize them,” he says.

TommL/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles

Close

Learn from Your Peers

What can you glean about security from other IT pros? Check out new CDW research and insight from our experts.
Click to See the Report