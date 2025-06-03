Intelligent Document Processing Drives Efficiency in Agencies

Leaders at the National Archives and Records Administration are striving to make the nation’s historical documents more accessible. “At the archives, we have 13 billion paper documents, and we have been working very actively to digitize as much as possible,” says Jill Reilly, digital engagement director at NARA.

Digitization here goes beyond optical character recognition, making text machine-readable.

NARA is starting to leverage artificial intelligence to power intelligent document processing, or IDP — a means of interpreting and classifying data from a range of document types.

Experts say IDP has powerful potential to drive efficiencies in the federal space.

“We have many reasons to collect data. In many cases, it is mandated. But we need to make sense of that data. How do we interpret it? How do we extract things in a timely manner, both for internal efficiency and efficient customer service?” says Alan Shark, executive director of the Public Technology Institute (PTI).

IDP offers an answer, he says, by taking “existing technologies — optical character recognition, natural language processing — and now we add AI to create structured, actionable data.”

