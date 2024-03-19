How Agencies Should Prepare for NARA’s Deadline to Digitize Federal Records

“Records management isn’t free, so agencies have to have an adequate budget,” she says. “And they often cite the challenge of having adequate staffing resources because they need people who have analytical skills.”

Not only must they understand how the entire framework of records management works at their agency, but they must also have the right IT knowledge.

“The last challenge is keeping it a top priority for agency management,” Haralampus says. “You can’t get things done if you don’t have that senior-level support.”

What Technologies Do Agencies Need to Meet NARA’s Deadline?

Agencies should use record request management technology that simplifies digital request intake with dynamic forms tied to back-end automated workflows, Huizinga says.

“For requests that still come in via phone call, mail, email, fax or a physical visit to the lobby to fill out a paper form, immediately convert these to digital records by entering the details on behalf of the requester into a request management system,” he advises.

That way, agencies can benefit from back-end workflow automation for the rest of the request process.

“Once an agency is free of the burden of paper, they greatly reduce the need and costs to maintain parallel processes,” Huizinga says.

Agencies can best finish in a timely manner by focusing exclusively on the work that must be done and being rigorous about retention schedules, he adds.

“An initial step is to lawfully destroy any records that are past their valuable life and purge anything that doesn’t need to be kept,” Huizinga says. “From there, the digital transformation process can begin.”

As agencies move from physical documents to digital-born records, they must establish an order for how and when to digitize older documents, says Melissa Carson, vice president and general manager of Iron Mountain Government Solutions.

“The traditional scanning process is time-consuming and, when not done carefully, highly prone to errors and poor image quality,” she says. “One mistake, and suddenly a significant chunk of documents is in question.”

Many organizations launch their digitization on an ad hoc basis using old-fashioned, people-intensive scanning with manual indexing and data capture, which Carson says can take eight times longer than newer methods.

“Plus, if not organized at the enterprise level, the agency will end up with many individual digital repositories with different metadata taxonomies spread across multiple departments,” Carson says. “This completely misses the primary digitization goals of centralized visibility, ease of access and a repository ready to be accessioned to NARA.”

The key technological advancement over the past two years has been intelligent document processing, which is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“Cloud-based IDP solutions can help extract both structured and unstructured data faster and with better accuracy than traditional methods,” Carson says. “This provides a quick and cost-effective way to digitize data trapped on paper, microfiche, tapes and more.”