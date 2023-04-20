How OPM Is Using TMF Funds to Improve Its Zero-Trust Architecture

A Phased Approach to Zero Trust

OPM is working in four phases. Phase 1 involved evaluating zero-trust products, and Phase 2 is ongoing. Phases 3 and 4 are locking down the identity management model and managing data access, respectively.

That final phase is about locking down the data so that users have access only to the data they need. OPM will classify its data so users understand what level of access they have.

“It’s a data classification model, which is really going to be good for all federal agencies because it makes you look at what data you have and who should be able to see it,” Cavallo says. “I think it's going to help shine the light on some of that data that we collect as a government that we don't use and, really, what's the most important data to collect.

OPM Looks to Build Zero-Trust Best Practices for Agencies

OPM is also interested in generating zero-trust best practices throughout its project, Cavallo says.

The agency has already given CISA feedback on its early findings, which it’s incorporating into its zero-trust guidance.

“There are several different ways you can do zero trust, so it's not going to be one size fits all,” Cavallo says. “What we want to do is share our lessons learned with the other people that are following our vendor and our model so they don't have to reinvent the wheel.”

