NSF Nears Its Goal of a Prototype Open Knowledge Network Through Funding

The National Science Foundation plans to build an integrated data infrastructure to enable artificial intelligence solutions to a variety of societal challenges.

NSF is partnering with five other agencies to establish the Prototype Open Knowledge Network, which begins with a $20 million funding opportunity that will result in a prototype.

An open knowledge network is a publicly accessible set of interconnected data repositories and associated knowledge graphs. The private sector already uses OKNs to power consumer applications such as web search, e-commerce, banking, drug discovery and advertising. The $20 million in funding will support projects to prototype scalable, cloud-based technical infrastructure across the healthcare, space, criminal justice and climate change fields.

"NSF is delighted to advance the vision of an open network that will harness the vast amounts of data generated in every sphere of life," said Director Sethuraman Panchanathan in a March press release from the foundation. "The open knowledge network will transform the nation's ability to unlock insights from data and transform these data into useful, actionable information and knowledge crucial to address challenges for a more efficient and equitable future."

