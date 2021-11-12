Temporary COVID-19 IT Solutions Provide Permanent Options for Federal Agencies

As the world grappled with the ramifications of a mysterious new illness in early 2020, the Department of Energy’s 17 national laboratories returned to their World War II–era roots.

The labs, created to develop the atomic bomb, came together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to form the National Virtual Biotechnology Laboratory, a short-term initiative pooling their expertise, resources and facilities to solve some of the most vexing challenges posed by the virus, such as how to increase production of scarce N95 masks.

“Looking back to the Manhattan Project, that’s why they invented national laboratories,” says Michelle Buchanan, co-lead of the NVBL. “They’re supposed to be resources to help the country in times of need.”

Like DOE, agencies throughout government adapted their work to respond to the pandemic. Some stood up entirely new initiatives, while others modified workflows to support employees amid unprecedented challenges, such as office shutdowns and supply chain shortages.

After operating in emergency mode for more than a year and a half, agencies are weighing which new processes and lessons to retire, which to keep around for the long term and which can adapt to purposes unrelated to the pandemic.

A surprise was how agency IT shops were ready to take on the challenges posed by COVID-19, says Peter Kamocsai, manager at the Partnership for Public Service and lead author of “Bit by Bit: How Governments Used Technology to Move the Mission Forward During COVID-19.”

He cited the Department of Veterans Affairs, which set up a chatbot in a matter of weeks to ease the burden on its call center, deluged with calls at the start of the pandemic.

“Employees wanted to figure it out,” Kamocsai says. “They wanted to make sure that services continued.”

