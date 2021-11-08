Imagine Nation ELC 2021: Feds Look to Make Interagency Collaboration a Reality

As agencies plan for a future in which hybrid work setups are much more the norm, the federal government is working to make collaboration across and within agencies more seamless and inclusive.

The government is moving ahead with plans to enable calendar sharing and chat functionality across agencies, with document sharing on the horizon, according to Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat.

During a panel session Monday at the Imagine Nation ELC 2021 conference, Roat noted that the Federal CIO Council launched a pilot program this year with the Small Business Administration, NASA, the National Science Foundation and the Education Department that was completed in July. Officials at those agencies were able to share their calendars and enjoy cross-agency chat functionality.

Following the pilot, the council set up a program management office to help facilitate these capabilities across government, and last week it has its first call to do so. “We are moving on this,” Roat said, adding that document sharing is next. She said such shifts will be a “game changer” for how the government operates.

The effort is emblematic of what panelists said was necessary to make collaboration more seamless and inclusive across government as hybrid work becomes the new normal. “We would like to get to a point where the silos of our organizations are not the things that are preventing us from being successful at our missions,” said Dan Pomeroy, deputy associate administrator at the General Services Administration.

Click the banner below to get access to follow FedTech coverage of Imagine Nation ELC 2021.