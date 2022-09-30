How to Choose the Right Backup When Your Agency Functions in Multiple Environments

Federal agencies have made cloud a priority in their efforts to drive modernization. Cloud technology makes IT resources more accessible and processes more efficient, but it raises new challenges, especially for backup and recovery.

“When people move into the cloud, they assume that a lot of the ancillary things that were done in their data center are automatically provisioned within the cloud — backup and recovery being one,” says Richard Breakiron, senior director of strategic initiatives for federal at data management software company Commvault.

In fact, that is often not the case. In order to make effective use of cloud services, agencies need to rethink their backup strategies with an eye toward intelligent data management.

