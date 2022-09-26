Why Federal Agencies Should Consider Managed Service Providers

MSPs Provide Easier Implementation of New Technology Solutions

MSPs partner with federal agencies, supporting the existing IT team as needed so team members can cover higher priorities. MSPs can also take over entire projects to free up those teams. This support can come in at any stage of an IT project.

Agencies have a variety of reasons for needing managed services. They often look for assistance in implementing or running security operations, backup and disaster recovery, hybrid cloud environments and ransomware mitigation.

Some agencies may look for a technological refresh; others may have a mature system in place, but the team expert decides to retire before someone new can be trained. Often, they’re looking to cut costs and improve security, or just lack the bandwidth to handle large projects without assistance.

By hiring an MSP, agencies can save time, money and human capital. Many IT teams must be on call 24/7 to handle any emergency, but that erratic schedule leaves little time for staff to recharge or take vacations, and can result in burnout. An MSP gives federal IT workers a break from routine, round-the-clock work, and it gives them more time to focus on tasks that provide higher value in the long run.

Modern Tools Assist MSPs on the Job

Many MSPs upgrade legacy environments by implementing automation to organize an agency’s IT needs and provide the necessary tools to cover certain task. For instance, ServiceNow can manage the flow of service tickets to allow requests and changes move smoothly between the agency and the MSP.

MSPs can also provide tools that seamlessly interact with one another to get tasks done efficiently, effectively and with less human error. Virtual servers such as IBM Power Systems can increase the value and reliability of a cloud infrastructure.

By choosing an MSP, agencies gain a wealth of freedom and flexibility to focus on the mission.

