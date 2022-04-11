ServiceNow Solutions Ease Agencies’ Ability to Track Data, Customers and More

ServiceNow Solutions Fit a Variety of Agency IT Needs

This wasn’t necessarily an “aha!” moment for agencies. Most just came to a slow realization over time, as they began to move out of their legacy IT, that basic, commercial-off-the-shelf products were more practical in a more modern age.

COTS products are quicker and simpler to procure, with little extra development and customization needed. Even the intelligence community, rife with classified and sensitive material, began to move in that direction.

What agencies began to realize, however, is that they still needed some customization, and a lot of support, for these newer products. ServiceNow is one of the solutions that can assist agencies in this process.

It’s a solution set written by a systems integrator, one that provides a middle ground — some customization is still necessary, but ServiceNow makes it easier to integrate, update and change. That kind of minor customization takes less effort to re-create.

In addition, the talent available to work on a ServiceNow platform versus a custom application is significantly greater. Agencies can be less dependent on a particular partner now because of the extensive support network that accompanies a ServiceNow platform.

The primary use case for ServiceNow seems to be IT service management. The National Cancer Institute, for instance, implemented a ServiceNow ITSM solution to better track IT activity, whether it be incident reports about buggy email or a full-blown system outage. For NCI, the ITSM solution enabled the agency to cut down the number of incident reports and improve overall efficiency in resolving IT issues.

Use ServiceNow to Track Non-IT Cases or Incidents

Usually ServiceNow is used for IT-related matters, but agencies could use a similar ServiceNow solution for any project that involves tracking incidents, cases or events.

Say you’re working in an agency where citizens call regularly for assistance. In that case, the citizen becomes the data point recorded by the solution. When did he call? What did he need? Who did he talk to? Did he need a follow-up appointment?

That data point could also be a patient’s medical record, or a court case, or a piece of legislation — any record that you want to organize in a centralized way that needs to be accessed securely and managed by multiple people. Anything that can be logged can be managed, and agencies are starting to see that benefit.

Each case, however, will be unique. If that basic application is already being done with tools such as spreadsheets or basic databases, transferring that work to a ServiceNow environment will be relatively simple. A project that involves a replacing existing ITSM tools would be more complicated.

In fact, the greatest opportunity for agencies to benefit from an ITSM tool such as ServiceNow may come when they’re dissatisfied with their existing solutions. And again, once that tool expands beyond the IT group, the sky’s the limit for the number of different applications it could be leveraged for.

