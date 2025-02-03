Samsung’s Secure Mobile Solutions Enhance Agencies With Seamless Connectivity

Samsung mobile devices offer the always-on connectivity that first responders, law enforcement and frontline agents need to achieve their missions.

With DeX in Vehicle, workers in the field can access applications with a PC-like experience, but without the bulky laptop, by connecting their Galaxy phones or tablets to in-vehicle mounts, monitors and keyboard setups. Samsung Galaxy and S Series smartphones and Galaxy Tab tablets connect to DeX, providing a seamless experience for workers in the office or the field.

Civilian and military users maintain situational awareness using the Android Team Awareness Kit, says Todd Maxwell, director of government business development at Samsung Mobile.

The ATAK system is “Google Maps on steroids,” Maxwell says. The kit lets users communicate via a single lens by viewing map overlays and team location data. Drones, video feeds and sensors deliver mission-critical data to ATAK.

Employees’ phones incorporate built-in security from Knox, Samsung’s enterprise device management platform, while connected to DeX. Samsung devices are certified to comply with security guidelines such as the Federal Information Processing Standards, developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. FIPS includes an advanced encryption standard and digital signature standard.

