Jan 08 2025
Security

Strong Asset Management Lays the Foundation for Good Security Practices

Discovery tools can help government agencies catalog equipment.
Paul Burnham
by

Paul Burnham is the IT asset management portfolio manager for CDW.

Too many CISOs make the mistake of assuming their IT teams have all the answers when it comes to certifying agency networks are clear of cybersecurity threats.

The reality is that government networks may have a lot of connected equipment that IT staff don’t manage or care about, which can create headaches for security teams.

Ideally, in such situations, the security team will tell IT that if an asset is on the network, it needs to be in a configuration management database. Discovery tools such as CMDBs are at the heart of proper asset management. Here’s how they support security operations:

Ensure a Continuous Process for Adding IT Assets to the CMDB

Asset management involves all of the policies, processes and procedures shepherding IT assets from acquisition to retirement.

Everything begins with an organization’s process for bringing in new IT assets and making sure they’re added to the CMDB, along with information about the date of purchase, means of procurement, cost and end of life. This not only helps security teams see what’s owned and authorized but also aids IT staff in controlling or reducing costs over time.

Track and Manage Assets Whether Deployed or in Use

Discovery tools, such as Microsoft’s System Center Configuration Manager or ServiceNow’s Discovery, can tell admins what’s in a government IT environment and populate information if an incident is reported with, say, a laptop. Organizations should also note which assets are in use and which have been merely deployed.

A bad process is better than no process in these instances; a process can always be improved and provides consistency useful in training new hires.

RELATED: Better asset management will help the Army with its three big challenges.

Respond to Vulnerabilities Before They’re Exploited

Asset management supports security operations by increasing the visibility of what is in the IT environment. Early detection is an important aspect of SecOps, so vulnerabilities can be patched before they’re exploited. Time is of the essence here.

Detection tools alerting analysts to cyber incidents can feed into the ServiceNow platform, as can tools identifying vulnerabilities to prevent a zero-day exploit. Automation can validate that patching has occurred, check for vulnerabilities multiple times per day and help with incident response.

