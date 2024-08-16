TechNet Augusta 2024: The Army Faces 3 Big Challenges, and Better Asset Management Helps

The Army’s Three Big IT Challenges

Burnham says the Army’s tech leadership will be asking three major questions at TechNet Augusta 2024: How do we build mission resilience? How do we resolve technical debt? How do we fortify cybersecurity?

Better asset management will assist with all these issues. And when used properly, ServiceNow acts as a single pane of glass through which to view network security, mitigate vulnerabilities and verify they’ve been taken care of across the board, he says. ServiceNow does this by integrating data from tools such as CDW’s Strategic Application Modernization Assessment (SAMA), as well software bills of materials.

Fortunately, CDW is working on an Army project with SAIC that will fill the gaps in the branch’s hardware and software inventories.

“Even if it's a brand-new piece of equipment sitting in a stock room, we can tell you if there are security vulnerabilities against it,” Burnham says.

As the Army continues to introduce new equipment into its IT ecosystem, it must be interoperable with legacy technologies — another problem to be discussed at the conference. Tools such as CDW’s SAMA can help the Army identify where upgrades are needed, which is especially helpful considering its budget is expected to stay flat next fiscal year.

Expect compliance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, cyber regulations for contractors and suppliers looking to do business with the military to be on attendees’ minds as well. ServiceNow can grant the Army visibility into what it’s bought versus what it’s got to ensure compliance when it comes to IT contracts.

Understanding the ‘Unified Network’

Anyone at TechNet Augusta 2024 should expect to hear a lot about the “unified network,” but what does that mean?

“They’re trying to get into the cloud so they can take advantage of cloud computing,” says Jay Pasquesi, advanced technology account executive for CDW Government. “But they have to do that in a way that's compliant.”

The Army also doesn’t want to be completely reliant on the cloud; it wants its own network and data centers extended to the tactical edge, he adds.

CDW Government helped the Navy, which had similar goals, build a denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited-impact solution to address disconnected communications.

“We’ve actually solved this problem for cloud-native but also, in the event that you have to go to the tactical edge, we still have deployed ServiceNow-related solutions at the edge,” Pasquesi says.

To learn more about TechNet 2024, visit our conference page.