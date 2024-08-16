IT leaders gather in Augusta Georgia for AFCEA TechNet 2024.

Aug 16 2024
Security

TechNet Augusta 2024: The Army Faces 3 Big Challenges, and Better Asset Management Helps

There are several ways the service branch can get more value out of its ServiceNow platform.
Dave Nyczepir
by

Dave Nyczepir is a Senior Editor for Manifest.

The Army needs to improve its IT asset management to complement its security operations and create a more robust environment for the modern warfighter, according to CDW Government technology experts.

While the Army uses ServiceNow for asset management of its hardware and software, there are ways it can get more value out of the platform, such as providing the SecOps module to all its components, says Paul “Doc” Burnham, IT asset management portfolio manager for CDW.

Asset management refers to the steering of hardware and software, including applications, through their lifecycles, from acquisition to retirement.

“Right now, they can’t tell you what hardware they have,” Burnham says. “And they can’t tell you what software they have.”

The challenge will be discussed in depth during CDW’s “Fortifying the Frontlines” session on Aug. 21 at the 2024 AFCEA TechNet Augusta Conference and Expo. Here is what else to expect from the conference.

Click the banner below to keep up with all of our TechNet Augusta 2024 coverage.

ft-q324-afceatechnetaugusta-cta-desktop ft-q324-afceatechnetaugusta-cta-mobile

 

The Army’s Three Big IT Challenges

Burnham says the Army’s tech leadership will be asking three major questions at TechNet Augusta 2024: How do we build mission resilience? How do we resolve technical debt? How do we fortify cybersecurity?

Better asset management will assist with all these issues. And when used properly, ServiceNow acts as a single pane of glass through which to view network security, mitigate vulnerabilities and verify they’ve been taken care of across the board, he says. ServiceNow does this by integrating data from tools such as CDW’s Strategic Application Modernization Assessment (SAMA), as well software bills of materials.

Fortunately, CDW is working on an Army project with SAIC that will fill the gaps in the branch’s hardware and software inventories.

“Even if it's a brand-new piece of equipment sitting in a stock room, we can tell you if there are security vulnerabilities against it,” Burnham says.

As the Army continues to introduce new equipment into its IT ecosystem, it must be interoperable with legacy technologies — another problem to be discussed at the conference. Tools such as CDW’s SAMA can help the Army identify where upgrades are needed, which is especially helpful considering its budget is expected to stay flat next fiscal year.

RELATED: These are the four steps to modernizing agency applications.

Expect compliance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, cyber regulations for contractors and suppliers looking to do business with the military to be on attendees’ minds as well. ServiceNow can grant the Army visibility into what it’s bought versus what it’s got to ensure compliance when it comes to IT contracts.

Understanding the ‘Unified Network’

Anyone at TechNet Augusta 2024 should expect to hear a lot about the “unified network,” but what does that mean?

“They’re trying to get into the cloud so they can take advantage of cloud computing,” says Jay Pasquesi, advanced technology account executive for CDW Government. “But they have to do that in a way that's compliant.”

The Army also doesn’t want to be completely reliant on the cloud; it wants its own network and data centers extended to the tactical edge, he adds.

CDW Government helped the Navy, which had similar goals, build a denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited-impact solution to address disconnected communications.

“We’ve actually solved this problem for cloud-native but also, in the event that you have to go to the tactical edge, we still have deployed ServiceNow-related solutions at the edge,” Pasquesi says.

To learn more about TechNet 2024, visit our conference page. You can also follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @FedTechMagazine to see behind-the-scenes moments.

ft-q324-afceatechnetaugusta-insider-cta-desktop ft-q324-afceatechnetaugusta-insider-cta-mobile
Kruck20/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles

Close

Learn from Your Peers

What can you glean about security from other IT pros? Check out new CDW research and insight from our experts.
Click to See the Report