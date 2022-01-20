What’s Next for the Army’s Network Unification and Modernization Plans?

The Army is moving ahead with the early elements of its network unification and modernization strategy, designed to unify its enterprise and tactical networks around the world and support new cloud and data initiatives.

In October, the Army released its Unified Network Plan for enabling multidomain operations, and the initial phase of that work will take place over the next 18 to 24 months. The plan outlines five lines of effort: establish the unified network to enable multidomain operations, posture the force for multidomain operations, security and survivability, reform processes and polices, and network sustainment.

In mid-December, Army officials said that the service branch’s newly formed multidomain task forces would serve as ways for the Army to pilot new cloud and data efforts. “Army senior leaders made a decision about two months ago to anchor our mission data and cloud efforts to the multidomain task force,” Lt. Gen. John Morrison, deputy chief of staff for G-6, said in a Dec. 14 call with reporters, according to C4ISRNET. “We have recently published an execution order that aligns our resources and our energies to establishing that.”

The work of the new multidomain task forces will be the Army’s first attempt to pass information across its enterprise and tactical networks, and it dovetails with the network unification efforts, according to Morrison.

“As we put out our initial cloud and hybrid cloud and data capabilities to support the Multi-Domain Task Force, that’s going to put pressure on what we need to do from a unified network perspective so we can provide that secure highway with the right guardrails. That synchronization is going to be absolutely critical,” he said.

Click the banner below to get access to customized network technology content by becoming an Insider.