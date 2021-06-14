What Agencies Should Know About VPNs as Reliance Continues

The rapid rise of remote work saw a commensurate shift in technology deployments as agencies sought options to enable staff productivity without compromising security. For many, virtual private networks were the natural best fit.

According to a survey of global IT leaders by VPN provider NetMotion, at least 54 percent of these enterprises relied on VPNs in 2020 for remote security. But the survey also found that only 29 percent of public sector IT leaders employed the technology.

As federal agencies moved to adopt VPNs at scale in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, some did struggle at first. For example, an April 2021 assessment by the Department of Defense’s Office of Inspector General found that many DOD components had not fully tested telework capabilities in advance and were not fully equipped for maximum telework.

According to Greg Touhill, the first federal CISO and a board director at ISACA, part of the problem stems from protective fallacies around the technology itself.

“With VPNs, you’re just running a big, encrypted pipe into your perimeter and then opening it up to remote users,” he says. As a result, it’s easy for federal agencies to veer off course when it comes to effective VPN adoption, application and adjustment.

Here’s a look at the top facts — and biggest fallacies — for government VPNs.

Fallacy: VPNs Offer Complete Protection

VPNs create an encrypted “tunnel” of traffic that helps protect data in transit from being stolen or damaged by malicious actors. As Touhill notes, however, “this is old technology — it was developed the same year as the Palm Pilot. And because a lot of these tools have been on the market so long, bad actors have been able to study them and attack based on discovered vulnerabilities.”

This creates a potential disconnect between deployment and defense. Federal IT teams may assume that the protective nature of VPNs makes them largely immune to common attacks, but “VPNs are complex, and complexity is the bane of security,” Touhill says. “When a seam appears, adversaries can exploit these vulnerabilities.”