3 Best Practices for Returning Telework Devices Safely to the Workplace

The majority of federal employees have worked exclusively from home for more than a year due to the pandemic. This was an enormous and extremely rapid change, with full-time telework expanding from 3 percent of the workforce to 59 percent in a matter of days.

Agencies provided secure, managed desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets for teleworkers’ home use, along with VPNs and other mechanisms for secure remote access to agency resources.

At long last, many agencies are preparing to reopen their facilities, and employees will soon be returning to their offices. They’ll be bringing back the agencies’ telework laptops and other devices, which will once again connect directly to agency networks.

This puts agency networks and systems at increased risk, as the telework devices have been in unsecured environments for a long time. They might be infected with malware, have unpatched software or have important security controls deactivated. Agencies should ensure each returning telework device is secure before allowing it to reconnect to agency networks.