AI Could Quicken Disease Diagnoses and Save Lives

For some diseases, a quick diagnosis is critical. Federal scientists are working to improve patient care with another tool for medical professionals’ kits: artificial intelligence.

Most work is still in the research phase, but experts are optimistic that AI and machine learning will soon be able to widely support doctors — especially pathologists and radiologists. The ­technological tools won’t replace human healthcare workers, though.

“It’s not taking anybody out of the loop,” says Dr. Andrew Borkowski, chief of the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Fla. “It’s more like a physician/AI team.”

Borkowski has been developing AI to find evidence of lung and colon cancer in pathology images. The system can identify lung cancer with 95 percent accuracy. He’s also experimenting with prostate cancer detection. “That’s a very important cancer for men and veterans; 1 in 6 men will get it,” he says.

Once AI is applied to diagnostic imaging, however, human-driven AI workflows will provide checks and ­balances, with radiologists continuing to have the final say on the radiology report, says Dr. Les Folio, lead radiologist for computed tomography in the Radiology and Imaging Sciences ­department at the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center.

Much of cancer imaging involves measuring metastatic tumors and diseased tissue, very basic work that is a natural fit for AI. In a recent study, Folio found that CT exams pre­processed by college and medical students with 20 hours of training can assist computer-aided detection tools to improve tumor ­identification for patients in clinical trials, with earlier detection of issues that need follow-up, improving patient care.