Augmented Reality Takes Agencies to Unexpected Places

Startling a well-trained, Right Stuff astronaut takes some doing, but Dr. Joe Schmid recently managed to, with the help of augmented reality.

The NASA flight surgeon and his team used Microsoft’s HoloLens and Kinect camera to project a live, holographic image of Schmid on board the International Space Station.

“I knew we had connected when the crew member said, ‘Whoa!’ The astronauts are usually not super surprised, but this one was,” Schmid says.

For the crew member wearing a HoloLens, “it appeared that I was floating in the middle of the space station, and we were able to talk using audio and video,” Schmid says. “Then I did a simulation of a private medical conference and a demonstration. I demonstrated how to examine the cranial nerves, and then how to do a knee exam.”

AR offers the ability to layer digital information over a user’s real-world environment in real time, with big implications for federal civilians and defense agencies. Training and education are among the first use cases.

Early efforts are already proving “incredibly transformative for the government —just what this can do from a scale and engagement perspective, and also from a safety perspective, moving training out of some dangerous or complex environments and into more controlled environments,” says Dylan Evers, senior director of Mixed Reality and Surface for Microsoft Federal.

He envisions AR replacing paper guides and manuals for maintenance, and perhaps delivering capabilities in support of mission planning, as well as command and control.

“The backbone of that is holographic mapping,” leveraging existing geographic information system data or fresh data from drones, for example, to aid in mission planning, he says.

Click the banner below to learn how Backup as a Service boosts data protection.