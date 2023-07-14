Marine Corps Looks Ahead to the Metaverse for Training Purposes

Federal agencies are already dabbling in the metaverse, although they generally don’t refer to it that way; they usually say they’re working with augmented or virtual reality instead.

Part of the reason for the differentiation is the popular concept of the metaverse is something far more elaborate: a full simulation of an office space, say, where your personal avatar can speak and interact with other avatars of people who are miles away from your location.

The U.S. Marine Corps is attempting a version of that vision with its Project Tripoli, which will eventually pair Marines conducting live training exercises with other service members working on simulators or with virtual reality equipment.

It’s a way to better connect far-flung forces who have no practical way to train together; Marines training at Twentynine Palms in the California desert, for example, are nearly 200 driving miles away from the nearest naval base in San Diego.

