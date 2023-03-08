Why Federal Agencies Are Shifting Back To Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Migrating away from the legacy servers had its challenges, including a major software upgrade to Python 3.x and the typical work of hardware installation and removal. Yet, the many benefits of HCI more than outweigh those issues, says Henry-Reeves, from the environmental and financial gains associated with reduced electricity consumption to notable performance improvements in AWIPS.

In addition, IT administrators at NWS offices report that they now have more time to devote to aspects of their job unrelated to AWIPS technology.

“It’s definitely been a step up,” says Henry-Reeves. “Because it’s a more stable system overall, they’re finding they don’t have to babysit it to keep it up and running.”

Trending in the Government Sphere

In pivoting to HCI, the NWS is now on the leading edge of what analysts say is a growing trend in government.

“It’s part of this much broader move that we’re seeing toward standardization, simplification and driving more efficiency and predictability,” says Sam Kapreilian, principal with Deloitte Consulting.

As organizations continue to move to the cloud, many have turned to virtualization to protect and store data, minimize downtime and consolidate data centers. HCI is attractive, Kapreilian says, because it enables virtualization while driving down costs and making life easier for IT teams with limited budgets.

“At a lot of government agencies, that’s been a massive focus, just like it’s been in other industries,” he says.

Among the agencies that preceded the NWS in adopting HCI or are now in the process of doing so:

HCI adoption has not required any change to the AWIPS interface or how NWS forecasters use the system, Henry-Reeves says. “What it has done is help us learn how virtual machines work, and it’s helped us build our expertise so we’re better prepared when we move to the cloud.”