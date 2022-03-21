Flexible As-a-Service Approaches Will Help Federal Agencies Modernize

How Agencies Can Accelerate Legacy IT Modernization

When the pandemic began, legacy systems could not meet citizens’ evolving demands. While the first priority for agencies was continuity of operations, many quickly realized that their current systems needed significant upgrades to handle the changing pace.

Without legacy modernization, “return to normal” initiatives will be further delayed. Agencies must understand how to deliver connected and seamless public services efficiently.

Federal IT leaders need to make modernization a continuous activity, not a one-time investment. Agencies must double down on technology solutions to continue focusing on how to serve citizens in the new digital age.

By creating a personalized path to modernization, agencies can better deliver services to citizens in more specialized ways and continue to grow in their service capabilities. Predicting long-term requirements can be challenging, but agencies can upgrade and expand technology solutions as needs change with an adjustable modernization strategy.

EXPLORE: What are the key federal IT trends to watch in 2022?

Flexible As-a-Service Solutions Offer the Path Forward

According to Gartner, 95 percent of new IT investments by government agencies over the next three years will be made in Anything as a Service solutions. Under pressure to reduce risk while prioritizing transformation and innovation, agencies are increasingly looking to as-a-service models to leverage modern IT solutions while maintaining reliable costs.

Solutions delivered as a service offer flexibility and agility, allowing agencies and institutions at all levels to scale up or down without massive disruptions during installation.

These models enable IT leaders to quantify savings, leverage flexibility and capitalize on operational efficiencies. By using only the digital infrastructure they need at a given time, agencies can remain innovative and agile for the future when predicting long-term requirements can be difficult.

Investing in a right-sized, efficient storage system and application containers can help agencies elevate citizen service capabilities while addressing the critical areas of cybersecurity protection, data management and digital services. The right IT infrastructure can support citizen service, access and collaboration across agencies.

DIVE DEEPER: How are federal IT leaders thinking about modernization?

Adaptive Security Implementations Can Protect Agencies

Just as technology systems continually evolve, so do the strategies to protect the data stored within them. But even as agencies look to invest in systems that prioritize data protection, no two agencies are alike. The key is to determine the most personalized data protection system to meet specific goals and outcomes.

Gartner predicts that 75 percent of government CIOs will be directly responsible for security outside of IT, including operational and mission-critical technology environments, by 2025.

A ransomware attack is often right around the corner, so IT leaders must prioritize rapid recovery and data backup. Investing in solutions that include data protection features can be essential for quickly recovering data after a disruptive event and ensuring mission-critical support.

Solutions that stay ahead of known exploits and vulnerabilities, control access to secure files and lock down data from malicious attacks can mitigate risk and bolster data security — and the best way to avoid attacks is to stay ahead of them.

RELATED: How can agencies overcome hurdles to digital transformation?

A Modern Data Experience Is Crucial at Federal Agencies

The proper IT infrastructure can deliver cost-effectiveness, data protection and flexibility. Agencies must look for ways to implement a modern data experience that can reliably support citizen services in an ever-changing environment.

A modern data experience should be simple, consisting of simplified management, enhanced security, better performance and reduced costs.

By focusing on legacy modernization and implementing as-a-service solutions and adaptive security plans, agencies can advance their missions while seeking IT solutions that will continue to serve citizens as their needs change and develop. No two agencies’ needs and objectives are alike, so leaders must right-size their service offerings to prepare for the future.