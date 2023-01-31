Federal Agencies Can Learn from the FDA’s Cybersecurity Modernization Action Plan

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently released a cybersecurity modernization action plan, expressing an urgency to enhance defenses to mitigate growing threats that agencies have faced in the past few years. The FDA alone has reported a 457 percent increase in reconnaissance activities, denial of service, attempted exploitation and other cyber incidents against IT infrastructure during the pandemic.

The FDA said it needs to evolve to address these changing threats, and it will advance an agencywide approach to cybersecurity modernization. The new action plan will build on the FDA’s 2019 Technology Modernization Action Plan, its 2021 Data Modernization Action Plan and its 2022 Enterprise Modernization Action Plan.

“The FDA’s cybersecurity and technology modernization efforts are key to faster, more accurate, data-driven decisions to support our public health and regulatory mission,” says FDA CISO Craig Taylor. “By protecting and securing our information systems, we are better protecting and securing public health.”

Of course, the FDA isn’t the only federal agency under fire from bad actors. How can other agencies follow in the FDA’s footsteps? The organization's modernization plan outlines key actions, such as establishing a zero-trust approach to security, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and promoting software assurance best practices, as well as steps other agencies can take to modernize their IT systems.

