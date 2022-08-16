Q&A: GSA CIO David Shive Talks Shared Services, Zero Trust and Modernization

At the Government Information Technology Executive Council’s (GITEC) Emerging Technology Conference earlier this year, one name kept coming up among the federal IT experts speaking on the panels: General Services Administration CIO David Shive. Of the government CIOs currently on the job, Shive has held his position the longest — he was named to the position in April 2015 — and his experience with issues ranging from telework to IT modernization has gained the trust and support of his fellow IT professionals. FedTech Managing Editor Elizabeth Neus asked him to outline the evolution of federal information technology during his tenure.

FEDTECH: What IT changes have you seen in your agency and governmentwide since you joined GSA?

Shive: During my time at GSA, I’ve seen the role of the CIO shift from an internal IT infrastructure service provider to a strategic partner in delivering shared services to internal and external customers. We’re now running IT as a business. We are collaborating with our business partners to show the value of IT — delivering better value and savings for our customer agencies, making a more sustainable government and leading with innovation.

Technology is ever changing. We’ve seen the introduction of new technologies that are now transforming the technology landscape and enabling agencies’ missions in new ways. This includes cloud computing, DevSecOps, augmentations like AI and machine learning, and automations like application programming interface-centric architectures and robotic process automation.

At the governmentwide level, the Technology Modernization Fund has enabled multiyear transformational tech projects by ensuring federal agencies have resources throughout the lifecycle of modernization. TMF funding allows us to meet the urgency of the moment and the magnitude of this opportunity to improve government services for the American people.

We’ve also significantly improved the way the government procures cloud services. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program was established to provide a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government.

Instead of each agency having to review and approve its individual cloud computing solutions, FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud-based services. It reduces redundancies across the federal government by creating an “authorize once, leverage many times” model for cloud products and services.

