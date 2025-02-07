Close

See How Your Peers Are Moving Forward in the Cloud

New research from CDW can help you build on your success and take the next step.

Click Here to Read the Report
Feb 07 2025
Security

What Is OSCAL? A NIST-Backed Framework for Agencies

The framework is designed to facilitate the creation, exchange and use of security assessment-related information in machine-readable formats.
Nathan Eddy
by

Nathan Eddy works as an independent filmmaker and journalist based in Berlin, specializing in architecture, business technology and healthcare IT. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. 

The Open Security Controls Assessment Language is a standardized, machine-readable framework developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to improve the efficiency and consistency of security compliance.

OSCAL addresses long-standing issues with security documentation by creating a universal language for assessing controls.

Security documentation traditionally relied on manual entry using tools such as word processors and spreadsheets. This approach can be prone to human error and inefficiency. OSCAL replaces these outdated methods with structured data formats designed to streamline workflows and enable automation.

“OSCAL transforms security information into structured, machine-readable formats,” says Chris DeRusha, director of global public sector compliance at Google. “The goal here is to make these processes more efficient, consistent and ultimately secure by automating what has historically been an entirely manual process.”

Click the banner below to begin developing a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy.

 

x-cyberresillience4-static-2024-na-desktop x-cyberresillience4-static-2024-na-mobile

 

How Does OSCAL Work?

OSCAL was designed to align with NIST’s broader mission of standardizing cybersecurity practices and addressing challenges such as the growing complexity of IT environments and the increasing volume of compliance requirements. The framework streamlines compliance by standardizing the representation of security information across various formats and processes.

“OSCAL supports data in XML, JSON and YAML, enabling seamless automation and integration with tools and systems,” says Hart Rossman, vice president of global services security at Amazon Web Services.

OSCAL’s structure begins with catalogs, which define security controls, followed by profiles that customize these catalogs to meet specific organizational needs. The component layer describes how controls are implemented and feeds into the system security plan, which documents a system’s overall security posture. From there, an assessment plan outlines how to evaluate controls, and assessment results capture the findings from these evaluations.

“This standardization allows organizations to automate compliance efforts, reduce manual errors and ensure consistency in their security processes,” Rossman says.

OSCAL’s flexibility across the JSON and YAML formats further enhances its adaptability, making it a valuable tool for managing complex security frameworks in a scalable manner, he says.

Chris DeRusha
Collaboration is key, especially for agencies implementing OSCAL for the first time.”

Chris DeRusha Director of Global Public Sector Compliance, Google

How Does OSCAL Lay the Groundwork for Automation and Interoperability?

One of OSCAL’s core strengths lies in its ability to automate traditionally labor-intensive processes and enable interoperability between different security tools and systems from the various stakeholders involved in compliance. Historically, this fragmentation has delayed critical operations.

“There’s so much human involvement in these processes that doesn’t need to be there,” DeRusha says. “With OSCAL, agencies can automate repetitive tasks, reduce errors and ensure consistent data handling.”

Automation is especially valuable for time-sensitive tasks such as compliance reviews. Under traditional methods, agencies often face lengthy delays as authorizers review documentation manually.

OSCAL can significantly expedite this process by providing machine-readable packages that allow for quicker feedback and iteration.

“What used to take months can now be completed in days,” DeRusha says.

This acceleration benefits not only agencies but authorizers and other stakeholders who rely on up-to-date security information.

DISCOVER: Outsource these aspects of your agency’s security model.

Additionally, OSCAL’s standardized format promotes interoperability across different governance, risk and compliance tools, allowing agencies to integrate the framework into existing workflows and systems without significant disruption.

“Standardization enables better sharing of information, both within agencies and with external authorizers,” DeRusha says.

This capability is particularly important for fostering collaboration and reducing redundancies across the government.

What Are OSCAL’s Benefits?

OSCAL’s machine-readable formats, such as JSON and YAML, facilitate automation that ensures security controls are consistently implemented and interpreted across the enterprise. This, in turn, transforms compliance audits from lengthy, manual ordeals into streamlined, data-driven reviews.

“Faster reviews mean agencies can move forward with projects more efficiently, avoiding costly delays,” DeRusha says.

Agencies can also more easily maintain continuous compliance with evolving requirements using OSCAL.

“With OSCAL’s standardized documentation, agencies gain unparalleled visibility into their security posture, enabling better decision-making and proactive risk management,” Rossman says.

RELATED: Agencies are turning to next-generation security incident and event management tools.

In the long term, OSCAL supports more strategic objectives such as continuous monitoring and global standardization. Continuous monitoring allows agencies to maintain an up-to-date view of their security posture, which is essential for responding to rapidly evolving threats.

“If we can standardize globally, the benefits will extend far beyond federal agencies to multinational companies and governments,” DeRusha says.

Is Adopting OSCAL Required?

OSCAL is becoming a requirement for agencies as part of broader efforts to modernize security compliance processes.

A 2024 memo from the Office of Management and Budget established a two-year timeline for agencies to adopt OSCAL under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. This mandate reflects the government’s commitment to standardizing security documentation and leveraging automation to improve efficiency.

“Agencies are required to use OSCAL to align with modernization efforts, but the transition will take time,” DeRusha says.

Agencies are encouraged to begin integrating OSCAL into their workflows now to meet the upcoming requirements and gain experience with the framework.

WEST 2025: The Navy is focused on modern service delivery.

How Can Your Agency Get Started With OSCAL?

Agencies looking to implement OSCAL should take a phased, strategic approach, starting with areas that can quickly enhance security and compliance programs and referencing NIST’s foundational guidance.

“The OSCAL community on GitHub is a valuable resource for tools and proven implementation patterns,” Rossman says.

Participating in initiatives such as FedRAMP’s Digital Authorization Package Pilot can help agencies seeking practical insights from peers and experts.

Agencies should begin by converting existing security documentation into OSCAL formats, which will allow them to experience its benefits while maintaining operational continuity.

“Integrating OSCAL into current processes maximizes value from existing investments and builds a foundation for future capabilities,” Rossman says.

Agencies should also work closely with authorizers and other stakeholders to ensure alignment and minimize the need for rework.

“Collaboration is key, especially for agencies implementing OSCAL for the first time,” DeRusha says.

UP NEXT: Ransomware attacks require improved information sharing.

mycola/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles