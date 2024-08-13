Aug 13 2024
Identifying Which Aspects of Your Agency’s Security Model to Outsource

Government is understandably cautious, but there are safeguards that can ease IT leaders’ minds.
Peter Dunn is Federal CTO for CDW Government.

Andrew Maxey is federal security practice manager for CDW•G.

Some agencies are taking a fresh look at security outsourcing in the aftermath of a cyber incident that shut down multiple sectors, from hospitals to air travel, on July 19.

Still, that’s difficult when as a rule government trusts no one. Some CISOs are treating the outsourcing of cyber support as a potential risk to be mitigated and only undertaken when the rewards are clear.

A quarter of security teams are understaffed or severely understaffed, and 35% would like more help. Still, 26% of the more than 950 IT and cyber professionals surveyed for the 2024 CDW Cybersecurity Research Report said their organizations still aren’t outsourcing anything.

Agencies need extra hands on deck, as demonstrated by the recent global outage. To outsource effectively, risk assessments offer a methodical means to ensure continued control over sensitive data and capabilities. Risk assessments further identify and contain legal and regulatory risks.

Steps to Safeguard Your Agency When Outsourcing Cyber Support

Government should ask security vendors to demonstrate they know how to adhere to federal requirements, understand the National Institute of Standards and Technology Risk Management Framework, and have authorization to operate. Reliable providers have strong, referenceable track records of past performance.

As a further safeguard, cyber outsourcing partnerships should have demonstrable service-level agreements to ensure accountability.

Cost-benefit analyses help build the business case for third-party cyber support. Given the sensitivities around funding lines, it’s important to document who will use this support and how it will benefit both the mission and the bottom-line budget.

Assuming an agency takes all of these steps and comes to a place where leadership recognizes the overarching benefits of outsourcing, the next priority is figuring out what to outsource. Which parts of the vast cyber apparatus can and should be managed by a third party?

Start with ICAM and Patch and Change Management

For many agencies, identity, credential and access management will be low-hanging fruit, and indeed  many already have vendors for capabilities such as mobile device management. To close the labor gap, they many want to hire contractors to work inside their facilities performing the risk management that supports effective use of those tools.

From there, agencies might look at outsourcing patch and change management, the necessary nuts and bolts of cyber that also prove time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Of course, outsourcing isn’t the only way to close the skills gap. Another helpful practice is to diversify security providers because, as the global outage proved, there’s risk in placing all your eggs in one basket.

