Google Cloud Security’s AI Assisted SecOPS Enables Analysts to Holistically Address Cyberthreats

Google Cloud Security provides federal cybersecurity analysts ready access to some of the latest artificial intelligence capabilities for detecting the increasing volume of AI-enabled threats and responding automatically.

AI helps protect government systems and sensitive information by automating threat detection, analyzing massive amounts of data and responding to incidents quickly. Cyber analysts can proactively respond to incidents with AI when the technology is built into platforms like Google Cloud which are already approved by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Government systems protect personally identifiable information, financial records, critical infrastructure and national security, which foreign adversaries — who have their own AI toolsets — want to access or damage.

“Whether it’s the DOD, intelligence or civilian, a lot of federal agencies have been trying to defend our nation’s security with antiquated systems,” says Pete Burke, federal field CISO at CDW Government. “And with legacy ways of vetting technology, it can take a long time to introduce new solutions into their environments.”

SUPPORT: Your agency's cyber analysts deserve the latest AI from Google Cloud.