How DOD Can Maintain Zero-Trust Momentum

The Department of Defense reports strong momentum toward meeting its goal of implementing a zero-trust security architecture departmentwide by 2027.

DOD’s Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office recently approved implementation plans from all military components.

One key takeaway from this milestone moment: Agencies that leveraged commercial solutions got a big head start on their zero-trust efforts.

For example, the Navy started to ramp up its use of the security capabilities within Microsoft 365 during the pandemic to empower remote work. That solid foundation helped to speed the Navy’s zero-trust journey.

Artificial intelligence can also be involved to streamline the implementation process without much manual effort. This automation will be necessary as agencies move forward with future iterations of zero-trust updates and initiatives.

