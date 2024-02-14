WEST 2024: Upgrades to Navy Networks Will Provide Fleetwide Connectivity

Networks that serve the U.S. Navy are being upgraded so that the vast amount of data collected by its sailors and sensors can be distributed quickly, especially in the current unstable world environment, top Navy officials said Tuesday.

Tools ranging from endpoint monitoring solutions to artificial intelligence depend on a quantity of data not always transmittable through current networks, said Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton, commander of the Navy’s U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, speaking at the WEST 2024 conference in San Diego.

“How are we going to push data to the afloat infrastructure? That’s a unique problem for the Navy,” he said. “There’s bandwidth problems, there’s technology problems and there’s how you’re going to move the data through the ship’s network.”

The U.S. Pacific Fleet is beginning to use software-defined networking solutions that provide expanded bandwidth through Starlink and similar companies, Clapperton said.

Combined with hyperconverged infrastructure, “we are then able to really figure out new and exciting ways to move that massive amount of data through the bandwidth we have.”

