Agencies Are Finding They Need the Speed of Wi-Fi 6E and 7

Apple is usually the first tech company to adopt a new standard, and its new iPhones have Wi-Fi 7 built in, as do some Samsung phones. All tech companies will eventually follow suit.

A Wi-Fi 6E selling point for agencies has been the ROI; adopting the standard ensures devices won’t be obsolete anytime soon. The price difference between technologies is also insignificant, so future proofing makes sense.

Considerations When Transitioning to a Modern Wi-Fi Standard

Agencies considering upgrading to Wi-Fi 6E or 7 should first see if they have the budget, then ask what the network design will look like and how much hardware needs upgrading. For instance, the components of the agency mentioned above typically require 10 to 50 access points depending on their size.

Another question worth asking is whether the agency can employ a phased approach.

New access points require more power, lest agencies waste the added speed Wi-Fi 6E and 7 bring. Most network switches — the hardware connecting devices on a network so they can communicate — allow 1-gigabyte-per-second speeds, while multigig switches support 2.5, 5 and even 10GB. Wi-Fi 7 access points get close to that upper 10GB mark, so agencies typically need new wired infrastructure to support them.

Agencies also need switches that support universal Power over Ethernet, all of which a third party such as CDW can help them purchase and deploy. CDW helps customers plan ahead based on their current setups. (Yes, even the ones still running 10/100 megabits per second.)

Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Go with AI Like PB&J

Another benefit of Wi-Fi 6E and 7 is they work hand in hand with artificial intelligence in network management software, allowing for constant monitoring and automated changes. AI can alter anything on a network a human can but faster, so issues such as network interference can be mitigated in less time.

New client devices being manufactured not only have Wi-Fi 6E or 7 wireless radios built in but support OpenAI and ChatGPT. Laptops with Microsoft Copilot have a button users can press for instant AI, so the synergy is there.

