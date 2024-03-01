Mar 01 2024
Software

Q&A: Microsoft Copilot Should Fly to Agencies This Summer

The augmented AI capabilities will assist federal employees with their normal workflows across the company’s application suite.
Adam Stone
by

Adam Stone writes on technology trends from Annapolis, Md., with a focus on government IT, military and first-responder technologies.

The government is awash in data that could help drive mission success, elevate constituent encounters and drive new efficiencies — if only agencies could put that information to practical use.

“There are incredibly large sets of data at almost any given agency,” says Jason Payne, CTO of Microsoft Federal. “But how do agencies make use of that data? How do they pull insights out of those large data sets?”

Payne spoke with FedTech Magazine about how artificial intelligence can make a big difference in helping agencies meet their missions more efficiently and effectively.

Photo Courtesy of Microsoft

