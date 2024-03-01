Q&A: Microsoft Copilot Should Fly to Agencies This Summer

The government is awash in data that could help drive mission success, elevate constituent encounters and drive new efficiencies — if only agencies could put that information to practical use.

“There are incredibly large sets of data at almost any given agency,” says Jason Payne, CTO of Microsoft Federal. “But how do agencies make use of that data? How do they pull insights out of those large data sets?”

Payne spoke with FedTech Magazine about how artificial intelligence can make a big difference in helping agencies meet their missions more efficiently and effectively.

