Configure Plug-and-Play Switches Properly for the Best Security

2. Networks Need Regular Assessments to Detect Risk

A simple way to detect active vulnerabilities is to scan your network with a vulnerability assessment tool. Armed with this information, you can assess risk and begin patching. Your technology partner can recommend software versions that have resolved some of the vulnerabilities you find. Even better than a simple vulnerability scan? Bring in a security partner to assess the network, rank the severity of each vulnerability and recommend a mitigation strategy.

3. Devices That Pose Greater Risks Need Patching First

New vulnerabilities are discovered constantly, and even dedicated security professionals can have trouble keeping up. However, not all vulnerabilities pose the same risk. Some are critical, while others are ranked high, medium or low. Critical vulnerabilities represent a serious risk, and agencies should patch them immediately.

4. The Right Configuration Survives Attacks

No amount of scanning and patching can replace proper configuration. However, your IT team should ensure that your organization is using authentication, authorization and accounting schemes to limit and log what administrators do. Vendor security hardening guides can help make devices resistant to attacks. Monitoring network devices and collecting their logs can uncover unusual behavior that might indicate an attack. And periodically auditing a device’s configuration and operating state can help ensure that it is functioning in compliance with policy.