Review: Juniper Mist AP61 Delivers Powerful Wi-Fi Access Under All Conditions

Building Better Wi-Fi with Juniper Mist
I recently reviewed the Juniper Mist AP61 and was impressed by its ability to facilitate outdoor Wi-Fi access and its simple cloud-based management. The AP61 works with the Juniper Mist cloud architecture to collect and analyze metadata in nearly real time from all wireless clients, then provides the best possible wireless experience to each one.
For system administrators, Juniper Mist makes managing the wireless network a breeze. Its data analysis capabilities enable rapid problem detection and root cause identification, with predictive suggestions and proactive correction.
Another valuable feature is the ability to work without the need for battery-powered Bluetooth low-energy (BLE) beacons and manual calibration. The BLE feature I reviewed is part of the AP61’s high-accuracy location capability, which includes a 16-element virtual BLE antenna array controlled from the Juniper Mist cloud architecture. In my test, it was able to provide a signal more than 100 feet away from the base station.
With solutions such as the Juniper Mist AP61, agencies can ensure that users have access to the fastest and most reliable Wi-Fi signal under practically all conditions.