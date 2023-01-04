Review: Juniper Mist AP61 Delivers Powerful Wi-Fi Access Under All Conditions

Federal agencies have an obligation to deliver high-quality wireless services for their workers and for citizens.

At first blush, delivering the kind of reliable access that users expect seems fairly simple for IT administrators: Just set up your Wi-Fi access points, connect devices and you’re good to go.

Depending on the work environment, though, that’s not always the case. Outdoor wireless networks are a particular challenge. They must contend with weather conditions that can get in the way of a strong, reliable signal, and administrators typically are limited in the number of outdoor locations where they can set up Wi-Fi APs, creating the possibility of dead zones.

For administrators who need outdoor wireless access, rugged, strong APs are a must.

