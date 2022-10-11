Review: WatchGuard EDR Tool Blends with Existing Tech to Bolster Network Security

The continuing increase in cyberattacks is fueling the push for federal agencies to create zero-trust environments. According to Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report, the public sector reported nearly 3,000 cyber incidents in 2021, with more than 75 percent of them committed by external threat actors.

Zero trust is mandated for federal agencies today, although it is not a simple solution to implement and cannot be delivered as a single product. The concept builds on the idea that every device, user and network flow must be authenticated and authorized before it’s permitted on the network.

This makes endpoint protection a critical component in the long road to zero trust, because it can authenticate users, actions, credentials and endpoint hardware. It won’t provide zero trust on its own, but it’s a necessary component.

The WatchGuard EDR endpoint detection and response tool is designed to integrate with any network regardless of complexity. Once in place, it automates many security processes and checks, reporting and acting on its findings by itself or as part of a growing zero-trust infrastructure.