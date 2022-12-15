Get Ready for the Transformative Power of 6G

While the transition to 5G continues, buzz is building around 6G, which experts say could finally unlock the internet’s almost magical potential.

“5G is trying to enable the Internet of Everything, and it’s making some steps toward that, but 6G will really get it right,” says Jeffrey Andrews, director of 6G@UT, a research center at the University of Texas at Austin that was launched in June 2021.

5G-enabled carrier frequencies above 6 gigahertz will be used for the first time in a cellular system, resulting in much greater bandwidth and data rates than with 4G. 6G will take 5G’s high throughput to a new level by tapping into the terahertz radio-frequency band, according to John Byrne previously a 5G corporate development director at NEC.

“That takes every advantage of 5G and kind of puts it on steroids,” Byrne says. “You’re talking about maybe a thousand times more throughput capacity, whereas with 5G, the holy grail is to be able to get to 1 gigabyte per second on your device.”

