Review: Panasonic Toughbook A3 Gives Civilian Feds a Military-Grade Tablet

Panasonic has long created rugged equipment popular with the military and domestic first responders. In recent years, more civilian federal agencies have started to see the value in providing fully functional, rugged equipment to their workforces as well. It’s a smart move to protect computing investments from accidental drops, the rigors of time spent in hot cars or even a spilled cup of coffee — and to eliminate downtime.

The A3 tablet is the latest in Panasonic’s Toughbook line and is fully rugged when tested against grueling military ­specifications. This tablet also has a few surprises that are ­perfect for civilian users.

Feds Can Turn to Android OS for Extra Security

The A3 runs on an Android operating system as opposed to Windows, and it’s locked in at Android version 9.0 — an OS that offers a good balance of functionality and security. Users don’t get all the bells and ­whistles of later Android ­versions, but they aren’t exposed to unnecessary security risks either.

When using the optional Panasonic Productivity+ suite, administrators can lock down tablets so that they perform only valid ­work-related functions specific to the employee using the tablet. Employees could also be restricted from playing games and using unauthorized social media applications.

Administrators can even ­control details such as which wireless networks can connect with the tablet. It makes the A3 a tool that is highly specialized, secure and easy to use.