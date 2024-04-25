Apr 25 2024
Review: The Getac B360 G2 Withstands Any Environment

Lighter than most, this rugged laptop survives sand, rain, drops and anything else a traveling federal worker might encounter.
Carlos Soto
by

Carlos Soto is an award-winning reviewer and journalist with 20 years of experience covering technology and business within various sectors and industries.

Until recently, rugged computers were often synonymous with slower processing power and lesser graphics performance. The weight and size of most rugged devices could also be challenging for travelers.

However, after zooming from Hawaii to the Netherlands and Germany last December with a Getac B360 G2 along for the ride, I am convinced that this new rugged notebook can put all of those myths to rest.

The Getac B360 G2 is designed for professionals who work in demanding environments and travel frequently but don’t want to lug a rock in their carry-ons.

This laptop provides federal workers who fit that description the security promised by rugged gear without sacrificing performance.

Devices Made to Withstand Conditions

Certified to MIL-STD-810H, the chassis kept my files safe during a series of drop, shock and vibration resistance tests.

The Getac B360 G2 is IP66-rated for water and dust ingress protection, which makes it dustproof and capable of withstanding powerful jets of water (perfect for when I tested it on a Hawaiian beach). With those certifications, users can be confident that this laptop can survive harsh environments such as deserts, oceans and battlefields.

The Getac B360 G2 Handles Outdoor Climates

Powered by an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, paired with up to 16 gigabytes of RAM, the Getac B360 G2 offers responsive performance for everyday tasks while handling more demanding applications with ease. Its Full HD touch-screen display provides sharp visuals, even in bright outdoor conditions.

The laptop supports an optional stylus and glove-touch mode for improved navigation in changing conditions. That came in handy in the Netherlands, where I got caught with the device in the cold rain more than once. I could even integrate and access an external drive in a cold, misty rain without fear of damage, given its strong water-resistance.

SPECIFICATIONS

Processor: Intel Smart Cache, Intel Turbo Boost Technology
Processor Type: Intel Core i5 or i7
Features: Built-in smart card reader, fingerprint scanner, hot-swappable battery
GPS: GPS/GLONASS receiver
Memory Technology: 16GB DDR4 SDRAM
Supported Flash Memory: SD memory card
Hard Drive Capacity: Up to 512GB

How Durable Is the Getac B360 G2?

Connectivity options are extensive, including USB 3.1, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and optional serial and LAN ports. The laptop also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi, ensuring reliable and fast wireless
connections. A built-in smart card reader, fingerprint scanner and optional barcode reader enhance security, a necessity for every traveling federal employee.

With a high-capacity battery, the Getac B360 G2 can last up to 14 hours on a single charge, allowing users to work for extended periods (such as international flights) without worrying about running out of power.

Hot-swappable battery technology allows users to switch batteries without powering off and potentially losing work, rounding out this laptop’s ideal blend of security, performance, ruggedness and portability.

Top Qualities of a Rugged Notebook

Effective rugged laptops are hard to come by. They require exceptional durability, powerful performance and extensive connectivity options. That starts with military-grade certifications demonstrating their ability to withstand the harshest conditions.

One computer that lives up to these standards is the Getac B360 G2. Three key attributes make it an excellent choice for professionals working in challenging environments:

Durability: One of the most important qualities of a rugged notebook is its ability to withstand difficult conditions. The Getac B360 G2 is built with a sturdy outer casing, shock-resistant internal components, and protection against elements such as dust, water and extreme temperatures. It has a maximum operating temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit and a minimum operating temperature of negative 20 degrees.

Reliability: A good rugged notebook should have a high level of security and reliability. The Getac B360 G2 offers a powerful and efficient processor, ample memory and storage space, and a comprehensive suite of security features.

It comes with TPM 2.0 for secure storage of encryption keys, a Kensington lock slot for physical security, and optional features such as a fingerprint scanner and smart-card reader for enhanced data protection.

It also supports Intel vPro technology, enabling remote management and security features for IT professionals.

Connectivity: Rugged notebooks must offer a wide range of connectivity options to ensure seamless communication, usability and data transfer options. The Getac B360 G2 includes built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB ports, Ethernet, and even options for cellular connectivity or satellite communication in remote areas.

It also offers 4G LTE cellular data connectivity with data link protocols including 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g and IEEE 802.11n.

Photo Courtesy of Getac

