Review: The Getac B360 G2 Withstands Any Environment

Devices Made to Withstand Conditions

Certified to MIL-STD-810H, the chassis kept my files safe during a series of drop, shock and vibration resistance tests.

The Getac B360 G2 is IP66-rated for water and dust ingress protection, which makes it dustproof and capable of withstanding powerful jets of water (perfect for when I tested it on a Hawaiian beach). With those certifications, users can be confident that this laptop can survive harsh environments such as deserts, oceans and battlefields.

The Getac B360 G2 Handles Outdoor Climates

Powered by an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, paired with up to 16 gigabytes of RAM, the Getac B360 G2 offers responsive performance for everyday tasks while handling more demanding applications with ease. Its Full HD touch-screen display provides sharp visuals, even in bright outdoor conditions.

The laptop supports an optional stylus and glove-touch mode for improved navigation in changing conditions. That came in handy in the Netherlands, where I got caught with the device in the cold rain more than once. I could even integrate and access an external drive in a cold, misty rain without fear of damage, given its strong water-resistance.

SPECIFICATIONS

Processor: Intel Smart Cache, Intel Turbo Boost Technology

Processor Type: Intel Core i5 or i7

Features: Built-in smart card reader, fingerprint scanner, hot-swappable battery

GPS: GPS/GLONASS receiver

Memory Technology: 16GB DDR4 SDRAM

Supported Flash Memory: SD memory card

Hard Drive Capacity: Up to 512GB

How Durable Is the Getac B360 G2?

Connectivity options are extensive, including USB 3.1, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and optional serial and LAN ports. The laptop also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi, ensuring reliable and fast wireless

connections. A built-in smart card reader, fingerprint scanner and optional barcode reader enhance security, a necessity for every traveling federal employee.

With a high-capacity battery, the Getac B360 G2 can last up to 14 hours on a single charge, allowing users to work for extended periods (such as international flights) without worrying about running out of power.

Hot-swappable battery technology allows users to switch batteries without powering off and potentially losing work, rounding out this laptop’s ideal blend of security, performance, ruggedness and portability.