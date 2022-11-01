Digital Signage Guides Travelers and Tourists to the Right Location

The museum purchases medical or military-grade displays or outdoor displays when possible because they last longer than commercial displays or professional equipment sold for personal use, Van Ness says.

“They are more expensive, but they are more robust. It pays off because we get many years beyond the manufacturer’s mean time between failure,” he adds.

New informational signs include a 50-by-2-foot outdoor LED sign that alerts visitors to key information, such as show times for the planetarium and other theaters, and lists items that are not allowed inside.

55-inch informational signs “grab people’s attention. They can set up their day from what they’re seeing on the signage and decide where to go next,” Van Ness says.

DISCOVER: How a maturity assessment can lead to an efficient approach to security.

Inside the exhibits, the digital displays come in all shapes and sizes and are integral to the museum’s overall storytelling approach, Van Ness says. They show video, audio and provide hands-on, interactive experiences for people of all ages to learn about early and modern-day aviation and space exploration.

In one new, immersive experience in the early flight gallery, the museum projects historical photographs from the early 1900s.

“We provide background imagery from the early 20th century, such as what people wear,” he says. “It makes you feel like you are there and part of it instead of just reading text on a wall or seeing pictures next to an artifact.”

In the future, the museum will add touch-screen tables so people can assemble a Saturn V rocket or build modules for the International Space Station, he says.

One important benefit of digital signage is the ability to update messaging or content in real time, Van Ness says. When new space discoveries occur, museum staff can update the content at exhibits easily and quickly. They can also alert people to special events or if a show sells out.

“We can get that information out quickly so people aren’t disappointed. They know there are no more tickets,” Van Ness says.

How the TSA Is Improving Security Checkpoints

In Las Vegas, the TSA has implemented digital signs at two security checkpoints at Harry Reid International Airport. They display current wait times and provide passengers with instructions on how to navigate the security line at different points of the screening process.

“Digital signage is eye-catching and is often the first thing passengers see as they enter the checkpoint,” says Christina Peach, acting director of TSA’s Innovation Task Force.

The TSA has installed seven column-shaped digital signs: four at TSA’s Innovation Checkpoint, where it pilots new technology, and three at the Terminal 3 checkpoint.

As passengers traverse the line, the digital signs — more than 7 feet tall and about 2 feet wide — display the current wait time and instruct them to take out boarding passes and photo IDs. The signs also tell those in line what items must be taken out of their bags for inspection.

Once travel documents are checked, digital signage tells passengers to proceed to an open station and that they will be subject to additional screening. After that, another sign tells them to drop empty bins onto a conveyor belt and proceed to open benches or their departure gates.

Anecdotally, passengers have told the TSA that security lines move faster because of the digital signage, Peach says.

The displays provide “elegant, streamlined, visual communication,” she says.