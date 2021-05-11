Census Goes All Digital with Door-to-Door Field Operations

When the government’s largest peacetime operation — one with a constitutionally mandated deadline — meets a deadly pandemic and a host of natural disasters, something’s got to give.

Or does it?

The 2020 census was the most state-of-the-art population count in history. Although people could respond by mail or phone, the Census Bureau for the first time also allowed residents to fill out their census forms online as part of the all-digital count.

And when it came time for 600,000 census workers to visit homes to tally those who had not responded to the count, the Census Bureau armed the enumerators with iPhone 8 devices, allowing them to collect data electronically instead of manually filling out paper questionnaires on a clipboard.

As April 1 of last year approached — the day on which all census information is based — the bureau was ready to go.

Then history got in the way. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the door-to-door field operations for two months, dozens of massive wildfires across the western states kept workers away from endangered communities, social unrest caused unease in some neighborhoods and a record-breaking hurricane season hampered the count in the Gulf region.

Yet the efficiencies gained from all the technology allowed the census to reach its goal of counting 99.9 percent of households by its new Oct. 15 deadline, just two and a half months after the original one.

“There is no way we could have finished the census without the technology,” says Michael Thieme, the Census Bureau’s assistant director for decennial census programs, systems and contracts. “Automation saved us, everything from the digital response online to having people get their workloads digitally on their handheld devices.”