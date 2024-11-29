Feats of Strength
The laptop performs at 45 TOPS, four times better than most of its competitors.
Data Master
The longtime federal executive has a deep understanding of the auditor’s opportunities.
Making a Difference
Most Technology Modernization Fund projects have benefitted national security.
Conferencing Middleman
This conferencing platform maintains the focus during busy or raucous meetings.
Ethical and Secure
In a white paper, SolarWinds frames the challenge in terms of privacy, accountability, transparency and simplicity.
Asset Protection
Discovery tools can help government agencies catalog equipment.
Ready for IPv6?
Federal agencies must move 80% of their IP-enabled internet assets from IPv4 to IPv6 this year.
Lightning Speed
The latest wireless technology standard provides opportunities for enhanced data use and communication.
See the Big Picture
Consider these factors when assessing how best to update vital programs.
Follow the Money
Officials say they’ve bolstered the technology that supports awarding government funds.
Resilience in the Cloud
Army, Navy and Air Force share supply chain success stories and insights.
The Simple Life
Government agencies seek smart and secure collaboration tools for a range of configurations.
From Paper to Petabytes
Cloud plays a vital role in federal digital publishing and archiving.
Expanding Horizons
OMB says FedRAMP certifications should be faster, and today’s cloud environment supports that goal.
Dress for Success
Survey respondents look to cloud to be more nimble, and GSA follows suit.
See the Big Picture
The upgraded portal consolidates legacy processes and secures submissions for users.
Copyright © 2025 CDW LLC 200 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Do Not Sell My Personal Information