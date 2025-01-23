Jan 23 2025Management
TMF Boasts More Than $1B in IT Investments
Most Technology Modernization Fund projects have benefitted national security.
In the Office of the Federal CIO 2024 Impact Report, the Office of Management and Budget touted the accomplishments of the Technology Modernization Fund, a federal investment program that awards agencies additional allocations to implement IT projects.
OMB reports that the TMF has allocated more than $1 billion for 69 investments across 34 agencies since its inception.
Standout TMF Project Metrics
Among existing TMF projects:
- 88% bolster national cybersecurity,
- 58% support interagency collaboration,
- 52% save federal government labor hours,
- 40% reduce public burden hours when using federal services,
- and 21% support underserved communities.
monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images