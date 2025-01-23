TMF Boasts More Than $1B in IT Investments

In the Office of the Federal CIO 2024 Impact Report, the Office of Management and Budget touted the accomplishments of the Technology Modernization Fund, a federal investment program that awards agencies additional allocations to implement IT projects.

OMB reports that the TMF has allocated more than $1 billion for 69 investments across 34 agencies since its inception.

Standout TMF Project Metrics

Among existing TMF projects:

88% bolster national cybersecurity,

58% support interagency collaboration,

52% save federal government labor hours,

40% reduce public burden hours when using federal services,

and 21% support underserved communities.

Click the banner below to learn how IT modernization supports digital government.