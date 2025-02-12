U.S. Military Services Master Logistics With Cloud Power

The U.S. military services rely increasingly on the power of cloud technology to fulfill their complex, mission-critical supply chain demands.

This in turn helps speed the deployment of modernized tools for warfighters, says Army CIO Leonel Garciga. Cloud-based supply chain analytics is making that happen.

“My big push has been, how do I break the bureaucracy in the Army? We need to get capability out to soldiers faster, versus the traditional paperwork shuffle,” Garciga says.

Experts say cloud can help optimize supply chains by ensuring the availability of key materials.

