Army Esports Levels Up Recruitment

The Army Esports team affords its members access to hardware and network speeds most players drool over, while they're trained for careers in the military and beyond. Members game on next-generation PCs connected to the internet via a separate, 1-gigabit line on base for no more than 15 ping, and they compete worldwide — developing their technical and interpersonal skills in the process.

