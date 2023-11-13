Hardware
Army Esports Levels Up Recruitment
The Army Esports team affords its members access to hardware and network speeds most players drool over, while they're trained for careers in the military and beyond. Members game on next-generation PCs connected to the internet via a separate, 1-gigabit line on base for no more than 15 ping, and they compete worldwide — developing their technical and interpersonal skills in the process.
Participants
Staff Sgt. Joseph Edwards, NCO, Army Esports
Sgt. Brendan Huffman, Media Director, Army Esports
Staff Sgt. Monsef Taj, Member, Army Esports
Video Highlights
- Army Esports launched in 2019 as a way to recruit gamers encountered at fan expos and competitive events.
- The team exclusively uses PCs outfitted with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards, Intel Core i9-12900K processors and 32 gigabytes of RAM.
- The esports program has proven good for soldier morale and developing technical and interpersonal skills required by both the military and the private sector.