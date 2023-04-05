NSA, NIST Release Cybersecurity Guidance for the Federal Government

Two agencies released guidance in late March to help the rest of government. The first seeks to mature federal identity, credential and access management for mitigating cyberattacks, and the second combats the misconception that end users don’t understand security.

A information sheet explains how the federal zero-trust strategy, specifically its user pillar, builds upon the federal identity, credential and access management (FICAM) enterprise approach to designing, planning and executing a common segment architecture.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Standards and Technology research has found that cyber specialists’ heavy dependence on technology means they often neglect the human element of effective security.

More than 80 percent of network compromises in 2020 occurred due to lost or stolen credentials, according to a Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report,, and incidents are on the rise. While the FICAM framework was established in 2009 as an agency roadmap, the federal zero-trust strategy requires stronger mechanisms for authenticating and authorizing user network access, and agencies must also ensure users accept those mechanisms.

“We need an attitude shift in cybersecurity,” said Julie Haney, computer scientist at NIST, in a statement. “We’re talking to users in a language they don’t really understand, burdening them and belittling them, but still expecting them to be stellar security practitioners.

