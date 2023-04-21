Why Data Literacy Is a Core Capability for Federal Agencies

Data has become an essential part of corporate operations, and with the rise of Big Data, organizations are generating and accumulating massive amounts of data every day.

The ability to manage, analyze and extract insights from this data is critical for making informed decisions and gaining a competitive edge. This is where data literacy comes in.

Data literacy is the ability to read, understand, create and communicate data as information. It involves a range of skills, including data analysis, data visualization and data interpretation.

For technology professionals, data literacy is essential to effectively working with data, extracting insights and making data-driven decisions.

However, data literacy is not just for individuals. It also is an essential organizational capability.

In today’s data-driven world, where federal organizations are measured to the standards of private enterprise, investing in data literacy skills is essential to maintain a competitive edge.

Understanding Data Flows, Access and Security

Richard Breakiron, senior director of strategic initiatives for Americas public sector at Commvault, says the most important thing an organization can do is recognize the role that data insight dashboards and collaborative tools, such as Teams or Slack, provide for building data literacy.