ETIC 2023: 4 Emerging Technology Takeaways Federal IT Leaders Shared This Week

An increasing number of agencies are cautiously considering artificial intelligence implementations, with multiple federal IT leaders sharing potential use cases at the ACT-IAC Emerging Technology & Innovation Conference this week.

The Social Security Administration wants to support disability examiners by having AI simplify the data they need to review to make benefits determinations, but first the agency needs to understand how the requisite algorithms function, said Deputy CIO Patrick Newbold on Tuesday.

His comments came after State Department Deputy CIO Laura Williams said her agency is open to using generative AI with public-facing data to answer questions on everything from obtaining visas to reporting the birth of U.S. citizens abroad. Williams expressed concern about allowing generative AI inside the department’s network without first establishing a responsible AI policy, and similarly Newbold said SSA wants to ensure AI isn’t making any disability determinations before deploying the technology.

“What we really are focused on is not necessarily the tech but the processes because, at the end of the day, we need the human to make decisions,” Newbold said. “Not the AI, not the technology.”

