ETIC 2023: State Department Develops 5G Countermeasures for Diplomats Abroad

The State Department is developing countermeasures to prevent foreign adversaries from exploiting 5G or future 6G networks and the Internet of Things to target U.S. diplomats abroad, according to the department’s Cybersecurity-Supply Chain Risk Management and Emerging Technologies Working Group lead.

Speaking Monday at the ACT-IAC Emerging Technology & Innovation Summit, Louis Blazy said the technology to remotely stop a car in motion already exists, and domestic countermeasures are in place. But they’re harder to implement on foreign soil.

While the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act prohibited the use of equipment manufactured by certain Chinese companies, overseas embassies and posts are beholden to the communications infrastructure their host countries provide. China developed the internationally accepted 5G protocol, so it understands it better than any other country, Blazy said.

“5G, 6G, IoT — it’s going to impact just about every critical infrastructure sector identified by” the Department of Homeland Security, he said. “And individually, it’s going to impact you as well, in terms of your privacy and in terms of your safety.”

While Blazy couldn’t discuss confidential countermeasure specifics, he said cars with electronic sensors can be started or stopped remotely because they contain integrated circuits with vulnerable firmware on them.

