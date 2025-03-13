Should FedRAMP Be Re-Envisioned in the Age of AI?

Government’s Concept of AI Has Evolved for the Better
Agencies’ biggest challenge with AI has always been applying industry use cases to their individual missions and scoping them into a contract that would be readily adopted, said Sam Navarro, strategic account executive for health IT at Microsoft.
Fortunately, the government’s concept of AI has also matured from it simply being used as large language models to becoming a capability, where an LLM is one part of the larger solution. This allows agencies to better understand their cybersecurity, compliance and pricing needs and then compare their desired capability with what is being proposed by vendors, said Navarro, who was formerly director of client experiences at Technology Transformation Services.
Agencies may still find automation or analytics tools lacking AI are sufficient, depending on the use case. When AI is preferred, agencies flush with legacy technologies need to carefully introduce it workload by workload to avoid suboptimization, said Daniel Chenok, executive director of the IBM Center for The Business of Government.
The 2024 Federal Agency AI Use Case Inventory released in December contains 2,133 use cases across civilian agencies. Reasons that number isn’t higher vary including data readiness, AI skills and tools, and public and private sector maturity, Rathod said.
Still, with AI rapidly evolving, agencies’ progress adopting the technology is likely to improve in a few months, he said.