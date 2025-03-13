Should FedRAMP Be Re-Envisioned in the Age of AI?

Looking for a Small AI Use Case? Start With a Cloud Solution.

An agency’s purchase of AI should never be based on fear of missing out. Thoughtful implementation and organizational readiness remain important considerations, Rathod said.

Agencies should begin with a small AI use case and see what works. Cloud solutions are often great places to start because many now include AI tools such as Microsoft’s Information Assistant, which curates system data within an enclave and is often more cost-efficient and effective than deploying a chatbot, Navarro said.

“The beauty of a simple use case like that is the simplicity offers the ability to scale, and once you create that scalability, that becomes somewhat of a template — becomes a great story to tell,” Rathod said. “It’s something that people can rally behind.”

Agencies still need to verify that any AI vendors they choose to work with have a robust cyber platform around the technology, as well a comprehensive data management policy and ethics program or board ensuring privacy protection, transparency and explainability, said Chenok, who previously served as branch chief of the Office of Management and Budget.

Canada went so far as to put together a blanket purchase agreement asking AI companies about their security strategies, data protection and ethics profiles. Only those vendors that received the government’s approval were allowed to do business with it, which could serve as a model for the U.S.

Build a “Second Team” of AI Experts

AI technical expertise is scarce in government, as evidenced by its search for talent, but private sector and academic experts present a source of free advice for agencies wrestling with AI problems. Just make sure to speak with multiple AI vendors, if your agency looks to the private sector route, to formulate an objective answer.

“In times of austerity like we’re seeing today, it’s very important for agencies to build what I call your second team,” Navarro said. “It’s your ability to reach into a group of experts and get an unbiased opinion on how to move forward with a capability or solution you’re thinking of.”