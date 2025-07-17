OMB Looks to Cut the Red Tape Around AI

The Office of Management and Budget issued a memorandum to executive agencies in April following Executive Order 14179, Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence.

In the memorandum, OMB directs agencies to adopt a “forward leaning and pro-innovation approach that takes advantage of this technology to help shape the future of federal operations.” OMB tasks agency leaders with reducing bureaucracy for more timely deployment of artificial intelligence (AI).

The memorandum consists of three directives:

Agencies must remove barriers to innovation and provide the best value for the taxpayer. Agencies must empower AI leaders to accelerate responsible adoption. Agencies must ensure their use of AI works for the American people.

Click the banner below to get a read on the current AI landscape.