Jul 17 2025
Artificial Intelligence

OMB Looks to Cut the Red Tape Around AI

An April memo encourages agencies to remove barriers to innovation and empower tech leaders.
Mickey McCarter
by

Mickey McCarter is managing editor of StateTech magazine.

The Office of Management and Budget issued a memorandum to executive agencies in April following Executive Order 14179, Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence.

In the memorandum, OMB directs agencies to adopt a “forward leaning and pro-innovation approach that takes advantage of this technology to help shape the future of federal operations.” OMB tasks agency leaders with reducing bureaucracy for more timely deployment of artificial intelligence (AI).

The memorandum consists of three directives:

  1. Agencies must remove barriers to innovation and provide the best value for the taxpayer.
  2. Agencies must empower AI leaders to accelerate responsible adoption.
  3. Agencies must ensure their use of AI works for the American people.

