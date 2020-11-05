5 Questions to Ask About Single Sign-On

As agencies adopt more cloud-based applications, workers find themselves having to log in to more places. Single sign-on technology solves that problem (and is required by law), but adoption is still slow. Here are five questions to ask about the technology:

1. Why Should an Agency Use In-house SSO?

If an agency is still using earlier implementations of technologies such as Oracle or PeopleSoft, in-house single sign-on may be required. In-house SSO environments, however, can be more expensive to implement and maintain compared with cloud-based alternatives.

2. Why Should an Agency Use Cloud-based SSO?

Also known as Identity as a Service, cloud-based SSO can be easily integrated with leading Software as a Service applications such as Microsoft Office 365 or Salesforce. IDaaS employs a pay-as-you-go model, and the number of integration points to other systems (including legacy technology) makes it a viable choice.